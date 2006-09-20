This is pretty funny.

The hot dog stand in the Pentagonâ€™s center courtyard, which has long been a source of Cold War intrigue, will be torn down in the coming months and replaced with a new eating facility.

The hot dog stand in the Pentagonâ€™s center courtyard, which has long been a source of Cold War speculation, folklore and legend, will be torn down in the coming months. During the Cold War, the Soviets reportedly thought the hot dog stand led to a secret underground bunker. â€œRumor has it that during the Cold War the Russians never had any less than two missiles aimed at this hot dog stand,â€ Brett Eaton, an information and communications officer for Washington Headquarters Services, said while standing in front of the building. â€œThey thought this was the Pentagonâ€™s most top secret meeting room, and the entire Pentagon was a large fortress built around this hot dog stand.â€ Reportedly, by using satellite imagery, the Soviets could see groups of U.S. military officers entering and exiting the hot dog stand at about the same time every day. They concluded that the stand was the entrance to an underground bunker. â€œThey (Soviets) thought the officers were going to get their top secret briefings in a protected area, but really they were just going to get lunch,â€ Eaton said with a chuckle.