The Most Important Week in Human History
There are many candidates for most important day and most important week in human history. This week we remember what is arguably the very top of the top of the list. As secularism increases in the western world, more and more are dismissive of the rea...
There are many candidates for most important day and most important week in human history. This week we remember what is arguably the very top of the top of the list. As secularism increases in the western world, more and more are dismissive of the reality of Jesus Christ. Consequently, they may choose to dismiss the importance of this week. That’s narrow minded Christophobic thinking | Read More »