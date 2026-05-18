Programming Note: I’ll be off radio today. I’ve got to travel to Washington, DC for the first time in forever. — Erick

After Donald Trump lost in 2020, a substantial faction of the Republican Party did something genuinely corrosive to American democracy: they spent four years insisting their candidate hadn’t really lost. The “Stop the Steal” mantra was never an argument; it was a feeling, an identity, a perpetually replenishing grievance. It survived dozens of failed lawsuits, recounts that confirmed the original results, and even the testimony of Trump’s own Attorney General. It survived because it didn’t need to be true to be useful. It kept the base angry, engaged, and primed to read every political defeat as proof of a deeper conspiracy. Even now, there are those reading this still mad at me for refusing to believe the mythology, insisting it is fact.

Democrats spent those years, justifiably, condemning this behavior. They warned, repeatedly, that a political movement marinating in mythology rather than reality posed a danger to self-government. They were right.

But here we are in May 2026, and the same playbook is being run from the opposite direction.

Consider three stories from just the last two weeks.

First, the New York Times. Nicholas Kristof, one of the paper’s most prominent columnists, published a 4,000-word opinion piece alleging that Israeli forces systematically use sexual violence against Palestinian detainees, including the claim that prison guards have trained dogs to rape prisoners. The dog allegation is biologically dubious — dog trainers and veterinarians have publicly said the conditioning Kristof describes is not how canine behavior works — and rests almost entirely on anonymous testimony funneled through Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, an advocacy group whose director has documented ties to Hamas-aligned activism. Even Kristof concedes that there is no evidence Israeli leadership ever ordered such practices, and that he cannot say how common any of the abuses he describes actually are. None of those caveats has slowed the story’s spread across social media, where it now functions exactly as “Stop the Steal” did on the right: as an emotional confirmation of what the audience already wanted to believe about the enemy’s essential depravity.

The dog claim is downstream of a larger mythology the Democratic coalition has increasingly absorbed about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: the Nakba framing. In this telling, 1948 was a story of innocent Palestinians ethnically cleansed by a colonial settler project. The actual history is less convenient. The United Nations partitioned the territory then known as Palestine into two states; the Jewish leadership accepted the partition, and the Arab leadership rejected it. Five Arab armies invaded the newborn state of Israel with the openly declared intention of destroying it. They lost. The dislocation that followed was real and tragic, and the historical record includes incidents that deserve scrutiny on the Israeli side as well, but the larger frame is that the Arab side initiated a war of annihilation and was defeated. Mythology requires purity, though, so the war that the losing side started gets rewritten as an unprovoked atrocity inflicted on a defenseless population.

Then there’s Virginia. After Texas, Florida, and other red states redrew their congressional maps mid-decade in response to a botched 2020 census and overplayed Democrat redistricting attempts, Democrats decided to retaliate in Virginia. There was a problem. In 2020, Virginia voters had themselves amended the state constitution to take redistricting away from politicians and hand it to a bipartisan commission. To get around that constraint, Democrats in the legislature tried to ram through another constitutional amendment fast-tracking themselves back into the driver’s seat. The Virginia Constitution requires amendments to pass the legislature twice, with an intervening general election in between. Democrats blew through that requirement. The Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the amendment process had been improperly conducted and threw the result out. Democrats appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which on May 15 unanimously declined to intervene because federal courts never involve themselves in matters related to state constitutions interpreted by state supreme courts. Not a single justice, including the three appointed by Democratic presidents, thought the application even warranted a stay.

The honest reaction to that sequence would be for Democrats to admit they tried something legally aggressive, they got caught, the courts ruled against them, and they’ll regroup for the next cycle. Instead, Democratic officials and friendly commentators have responded with the cadence of “constitutional crisis.” “The court is illegitimate,” they say. “Democracy is in peril,” they scream. The “will of the voters” has been “overturned” by “unelected judges” — the same unelected judges whose role in checking legislative overreach Democrats praise admiringly when the ruling cuts the other way. Even Justice Jackson, the Court’s most reliably progressive voice, declined to go along. The implicit argument is not that the Court got the law wrong. The argument is that any institution that ruled against the Democratic position must, for that reason, be against democracy itself.

That is the same epistemological structure that produced “Stop the Steal.” A loss is not a loss; it is evidence of a corrupt system. The base does not need to follow the underlying legal or factual question. It needs to know who the villains are and stay angry at them. The Jews and white Republicans are the villians who must be stood again. In the intersectional parlance of the Woke-o Haram, it is the “colonizers” who must be stood against. The victims have moral authority and where there are no victims, victimhood must be imputed through mythology. Icarus did not fly close to the sun, his wings were clipped by Maga Whiteystein.

Some might raise an obvious objection to this parallel. Republican election denial culminated in a mob storming the Capitol; nothing Democrats are doing right now has produced anything close to that, they might say. Except we have had three assassination attempts against the President, an actual assassination against Charlie Kirk, an attempted assassination against Justice Kavanaugh, an attempted assassination against Russell Vought, an attack on Lee Zeldin, and growing alarm about Democrat violence, coupled with, just as the GOP downplays January 6th, a willful and open denial in some cases that the attempted assassinations were even real. And the riots were “mostly peaceful protests.” The common undercurrent is the same — substituting mythology for analysis, treating political setbacks as proof of enemy evil, and demanding that the base remain in a state of perpetual moral emergency. It is unhealthy for a democracy.

It wasn’t healthy when Republicans did it, and it isn’t healthy now. The 2020 stolen-election story persisted because telling supporters the truth was politically inconvenient, and a mythologized version did more to mobilize them. The same incentive structure is now operating on the other side. Blood libels travel further than careful reporting. “Nakba” travels further than the actual diplomatic history of 1948. “Unelected judges crushing democracy” travels further than “we tried to skip a step in our own amendment process and got caught.” “They’re suppressing black voters” is designed to solidify a melting coalition.

Democrats once understood the danger of building a coalition on emotionally satisfying falsehoods. They warned the country about it, loudly, for four years. The test of whether they actually believed their own warning is whether they recognize the same pattern when their own side is running the play. It turns out they never did. They screamed about Republican Nazis and now are twisting themselves in knots to justify supporting an actual Nazi. They lamented the rise in right-wing violence only to close their eyes to the rise of left-wing violence.

Ironically, now, Democrats may actually have a good year in 2026, but learn the wrong lesson. Donald Trump will never be on the ballot again, and the major would-be heirs to Trump are more likely to smile than throw punches. The public wants something other than what Trump is offering. They want something other than angry Republicans who live outside reality in the realm of flat-earth conspiracies. But they also don’t want insane, angry progressives who also deny reality. The party that gets back to reality first is the party that will ultimately win.