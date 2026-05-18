Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
6h

Amen to the truth. Why can’t we just get back to what’s good for the country instead of I want to be in power forever. Is there anyone in government who actually cares anymore. I truly hope that Netanyahu sues the crap out of the New York Times. Have we come this far that we print unsubstantiated garbage just to demean a country/religion we don’t like.

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NEAL E CADORETTE's avatar
NEAL E CADORETTE
5h

There’s no way anyone will ever convince me that mail in ballots aren’t rife with fraud. The 2020 Presidential changed dramatically when the mail in ballots were counted. Even in the Virginia redistricting vote, 72% were yes votes after in person, early and Election Day, were split 50-50. But we have a national system. It’s all far more important than it should be. We have to worry about who, I dare say, is the US Senator in Georgia, who won’t really only represent Georgia but their national political party. It shouldn’t matter how Virginia does its redistricting or who’s the US Senator from another state. Not the way the system was intended. If we were to return to our federalist system that our Founders constructed, we’d all be better off. But, there’s no money in it.

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