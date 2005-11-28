We live next to some nice people. But, these nice people had a rooster. We called them and told them that Christy was pregnant and already unable to sleep and the rooster did not help. They were kind enough to get rid of the rooster.

It's back.

Not only is it back, but this morning Christy called me in Washington to tell me it woke her up at 5:25 a.m. Now nothing comes between my wife and her sleep. I use to snore loudly. So she made me get my nose rebuilt, my uvula cut out, and now I get allergy shots too. The rooster is going to have to go.

Thornwood Drive may never be the same.