Today is my birthday. Whoopie.

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Now, speaking of special needs, we need to talk about the President's choice to replace Tulsi Gabbard at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. As one Senator put it to me yesterday, “At least it is mostly a symbolic position.”

Bill Pulte is a nepobaby dolt who bullies people and is the genius who inspired the President to come up with some of the worst ideas of this Administration, from a fifty year mortage to picking an unwinnable fight against the Federal Reserve that did not just alienate members of Congress, but provoked the Supreme Court to protect the Federal Reserve.

Here is Pulte at a dildo themed event receiving an award that reads “F**ks Only The Young.” Pulte had helped organize the event, which was dedicated to the conspiracy that Bed, Bath, and Beyond never actually went bankrupt. Why? Because in addition to being a nepobaby, Pulte is a conspiracist who chased meme stocks with the bros. He even used to wear bulletproof vests, over his clothes, to bars.

Seriously, just read this thread. Then, understand that Pulte is the guy who came up with the idea of targeting Lisa Cook at the Federal Reserve for mortgage fraud. After starting down this road, it turned out Pulte’s own father had similar mortgage issues that Pulte’s scheming dragged him into.