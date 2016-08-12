Truth is something that should not be disputed. Facts are facts and truth is truth. The sky appearing blue is a fact. Gravity is a fact. It is true that if you jump from a building you will fall. We are, unfortunately, reaching a moment when facts and truth are in dispute because of the politicization of everything.

The debate over climate change is a good example. I know of no one who disputes that the climate changes. After all, we have seasons. Likewise, I know few people who are unwilling to admit that mankind might be affecting the environment. But I find it remarkable that whether the political left in America, of which the environmentalist movement is a part, thinks the world is cooling or warming, the solutions are always the same. Poor countries must stay poor and rich countries must become poor countries.

In the ongoing quest to politicize everything, it becomes more and more difficult to build consensus and acknowledge facts because many of the people championing "facts" are really championing their own version of a fact, not the actual fact. The environmentalist movement tells us we are past the precipice and a warming planet is unavoidable, but instead of embracing nuclear power or encouraging adaptation, the environmentalists bitterly cling to wind and solar power and demand we reverse a course they say cannot be reversed. The last time we relied exclusively on wind and solar power, by the way, we called it the Dark Ages.

Updated: Fri Aug 12, 2016