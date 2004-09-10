Last month at this time, the convention wisdom was that it was all but over for Bush. Now there is this:

Mr. Kerry's stepped-up Bush bashing in the last few days doesn't appear likely to change that dynamic. It certainly isn't winning over many Democrats in this town, who are privately acknowledging this election is all but over.

In short, unless Mr. Bush self-destructs in the debates or is hit by some totally unexpected catastrophe, it's four more years for Team Bush. Over to you, Mr. Kerry. Still, don't hold your breath.