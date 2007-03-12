Well, you'd think this guy would run as a Democrat. I expect the left end of the left wing would embrace him with open arms and turtlenecks.

The 2008 presidential bid just got a little more challenging for the raceâ€™s only satanic vampire candidate.

Jonathon â€œThe Impalerâ€ Sharkey, a 42-year-old New Jersey man who is running under the Vampire, Witches and Pagan Party, is currently being investigated by the Secret Service for potential threats toward President George W. Bush.

According to Sharkey, Secret Service agents visited him and his 19-year-old wife, Spree, in Ohio on Feb. 15. The visit concerned Sharkeyâ€™s repeated remarks about impaling Bush, an act Sharkey said he would only do if he were elected president.