The New York Times, seeking to dismiss the Feith memo now that it is being attacked for failing to report it, is hiding behind the "old news" line. See here: "Government officials with knowledge of intelligence on Iraq said that the reports cited by Mr. Feith were indeed authentic. But they also said they were not new, that some were not credible and that all had been weighed in the preparation of intelligence reports that concluded that the relationship between Iraq and Al Qaeda remained ambiguous at best."