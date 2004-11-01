A lot of media outlets have given lip service to bloggers this year; yet, only one treats blogs with credibility. MSNBC is engaged in a unique experiment -- the blogging of the Presidency.

Anyone with an email address is invited to take part. I have been asked to assist as a live blogger at MSNBC throughout the remaining days of the election. If you want to participate, there are several ways.

First and foremost, you should consider signing up as a Citizen Journalist. MSNBC wants to hear from you. They want on the ground, real time reporting from you. What was your experience at the polls? How are the candidates implementing their ground game? Let MSNBC know. You can share with them by signing up as a citizen journalist at MSNBC.com

Second, one of my tasks will be to surf the net and find out what bloggers are thinking and saying. Unlike other networks, Rick Kaplan and the team at MSNBC recognize that a large number of major media stories this year first broke in blogs. I'll be surfing for breaking news to make sure MSNBC gets it on air and on their website.

If you have a blog that you think I need to look at, email the link to msnbc[at]erickerickson[dot]org. I'll check it out and see about getting it on MSNBC's blog or, if possible, on air. MSNBC is rapidly becoming the network for the blogosphere. The blogging of the Presidency will only expand that.