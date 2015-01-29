I would note that the blizzard of New England quieted for a time the criticisms of “American Sniper,” the movie about Chris Kyle. It didn’t affect the box office take, but all the ninnies who want to whine about the movie were shut in and shut up.

And they are ninnies.

War is hell. It is a gruesome affair. And there are bad guys and there are good guys. Normally, Americans roots for Americans, but the ninnies of America, who tend to also love soccer, root for teams other than America because we are number one. They feel comfortable rooting for the USA team in soccer, because we are not. It makes them feel good.

It makes them feel good in a way they pride themselves on gender neutral toys. With enough time on their hands, the ninnies — who, I should add, are upset at the cis-gendered heteronormative misogyny of me even using the word ninny — can rally with religious zeal to causes and create their own gods while eschewing the real God. They worship an effeminate Jesus who double majored in Queer Theory and Gender Studies and is the patron saint of professional victims and who wears a kick ass European futbol jersey.

These ninnies, given their pedigree, also hate stories that show real good and real bad. Unless those movies show the GOP, Christians, or the NRA as the enemy, the ninnies prefer a GLAAD approved movie where good and bad are ambiguous unless there is a transvestite, in which case that character is morally good in every circumstance and probably has been abused by the Pope.

In the world of the ninnies, “American Sniper” cannot be praised. Chris Kyle is a monster because he ruthlessly fought for his country. Were Kyle a Russian against the Nazis or a Chinese Communist against Chiang Kai-shek doing the exact same thing, the ninnies would demand “American Sniper” get an Oscar. But Chris Kyle is Southern, white, Christian, and a bad ass. He is therefore all that the ninnies are not, has probably never even heard of cis-gender nonsense, and is not ashamed to fly the American flag.

We are lucky that “American Sniper” did well at the box office or Hollywood and its contingent of ninnies would probably never make another pro-America war movie again. The sad fact is that with the rise of the ninnies, a movie like Patton would never get made.

Compare the left’s attacks on Chris Kyle’s words to what George S. Patton said:

When a man is lying in a shell hole, if he just stays there all day, a Boche will get him eventually. The hell with that. My men don’t dig foxholes. Foxholes only slow up an offensive. Keep moving. We’ll win this war, but we’ll win it only by fighting and showing the Germans that we’ve got more guts than they have or ever will have. We’re not just going to shoot the bastards, we’re going to rip out their living goddamned guts and use them to grease the treads of our tanks. We’re going to murder those lousy Hun cocksuckers by the bushel-f**king-basket. Some of you men are wondering whether or not you’ll chicken out under fire. Don’t worry about it. I can assure you that you’ll all do your duty. War is a bloody business, a killing business. The Nazis are the enemy. Wade into them, spill their blood or they will spill yours. Shoot them in the guts. Rip open their belly. When shells are hitting all around you and you wipe the dirt from your face and you realize that it’s not dirt, it’s the blood and gut of what was once your best friend, you’ll know what to do. I don’t want any messages saying ‘I’m holding my position.’ We’re not holding a godd**ned thing. We’re advancing constantly and we’re not interested in holding anything except the enemy’s balls. We’re going to hold him by his balls and we’re going to kick him in the ass; twist his balls and kick the living shit out of him all the time. Our plan of operation is to advance and keep on advancing. We’re going to go through the enemy like shit through a tinhorn. There will be some complaints that we’re pushing our people too hard. I don’t give a damn about such complaints. I believe that an ounce of sweat will save a gallon of blood. The harder we push, the more Germans we kill. The more Germans we kill, the fewer of our men will be killed. Pushing harder means fewer casualties. I want you all to remember that. My men don’t surrender. I don’t want to hear of any soldier under my command being captured unless he is hit. Even if you are hit, you can still fight. That’s not just bulls**t either. I want men like the lieutenant in Libya who, with a Luger against his chest, swept aside the gun with his hand, jerked his helmet off with the other and busted the hell out of the Boche with the helmet. Then he picked up the gun and he killed another German. All this time the man had a bullet through his lung. That’s a man for you!

The same NBC reporters who claimed Kyle went on a “killing spree” and the same Reason writer who compared Kyle to the Nazis would be positively horrified by George S. Patton.

I make no pretense to be as awesome as Chris Kyle was. He was a real American hero. But the ninnies convinced of their superiority want you to know they are more awesome and even more a hero than Chris Kyle because they stood up for the right of a nutter to pick their own gender. All Chris Kyle did was kill real bad guys and help real good guys.

The greatest thing about “American Sniper” is this — its box office take shows the ninnies, for now, remain a minority.

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