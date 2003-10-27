The Novak column also highlights something I've noticed about the Senate Republicans. He says, "Many Republican senators, mirroring their business supporters, would like to concede Kennedy's triumph on judges and get on with their own agenda."

That says so much about the Republicans. The Senate tends to be a body out of touch. They have six years, so they really don't need to campaign until the last two years. They lose the feeling for the people. The Republican voters are fired up, but the Senate won't move. They are more concerned about Senate tradition.

Let's not forget that the Democrats would use the nuclear option if given the chance. Republicans should do it. Don't trust the Democrats to play nice if they take control of the Senate again.