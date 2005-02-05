Robert Novak reports the GOP is about to go to DEFCON 1.

Senate Republican leaders have decided to begin their use of the "nuclear option" -- forcing confirmation of President Bush's judicial nominations with a majority Senate vote -- on an African-American woman blocked by Democrats from a federal judgeship. Â Associate Justice Janice Rogers Brown of the California Supreme Court was one of 16 Bush nominees for U.S. appellate courts whose confirmation was prevented by Democratic filibusters in the last Congress.

It's about time. If only they had been willing with Miguel Estrada. Perhaps he will come back. The Democrats have proven they are going to do more of the same. It's time to lay the smack down on them.