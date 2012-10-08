The Obama Campaign Processed This Donation
Here now is the screenshot of what Barack Obama’s campaign processed as a donation to the campaign. This would not have happened had the Obama campaign taken basic steps to verify credit card information. But, as always, Team Obama relied on some...
Here now is the screenshot of what Barack Obama’s campaign processed as a donation to the campaign. This would not have happened had the Obama campaign taken basic steps to verify credit card information. But, as always, Team Obama relied on someone else to fix their mess â€” the bank. Had basic checks been implemented, this donation would have been rejected. Keep in mind that | Read More »