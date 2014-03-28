The Obama Coalition's Collapse for 03/28/2014
The latest round of media-generated political polling shows the president with record high disapproval. Americans believe the nation is in decline and is less respected in the world. They are losing hope in the candidate of hope and want a change. Rep...
The latest round of media-generated political polling shows the president with record high disapproval. Americans believe the nation is in decline and is less respected in the world. They are losing hope in the candidate of hope and want a change.
Republicans appear set for big gains in the 2014 midterm elections. The president's party typically performs poorly in the midterm elections o ...
Updated: Fri Mar 28, 2014