We've noted for over a month that behind the Web 2.0 gradients and slick pastel veneer the coming Obama administration operates more like a third world thugocracy than an American Presidential administration.

The change.gov website is another example of that.

Federal law is pretty clear that the candidate's campaign apparatus must be separate from the government and the government cannot be used as a de facto extension of the campaign.

Never mind American law, in the Obama administration they'll damn well do as they please! Thugocrats have no respect for law.

As Ed Morissey notes, the change.gov website is linked to the "Office of the President-Elect," despite the fact that under the entire United States Code there is no such office, it's just a title. Federal law stipulates that "eligibility is limited to qualified government organizations and programs." Nonetheless, the campaign apparatus is clearly involved down to collecting emails and pushing the campaign talking points -- all using the taxpayer's dime now, despite there being no lawful government organization or program known as the "Office of the President-Elect."

The Washington Post notes that the Obama thugocracy intends to bring its campaign email lists into the White House communications shop, again never mind federal law, and use the people on the list to bully, harass, and badger members of Congress who are unwilling to cooperate with the thugocracy.[^1]

And if that wasn't enough, the Obama transition team has ditched its detailed agenda from the change.gov website, instead favoring the campaign website for such purposes. Why? Perhaps because the promised open and transparent administration is all a lie.

One last interesting tidbit for you media types, from the Washington Post:

)Obama aides and allies are preparing a major expansion of the White House communications operation, enabling them to reach out directly to the supporters they have collected over 21 months without having to go through the mainstream media.

Naturally, in a thugocracy, the thugs have to get around the press first. Once they are around the press, they can diminish the press. Once the press is diminished, the first amendment is no longer an impediment.

But what do you guys care? You didn't want to cover the thugocracy anyway.

[^1]: Will all the foreign donors be added to? Not the press is willing to check into the Obama campaign donors, some of whom, in violation of federal law, were foreign nationals.