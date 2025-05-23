Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

ChazAtl
May 23

I wholeheartedly disagree with your statements on that we are living in a post Christian nation. There is no such thing. Christ is eternal and will always be. There is no post anything.

I also think you’re wrong in this thought in the decline of Christianity. The churches that have turned to gay marriage or adding the progressive ideology of homosexuality to their canonical beliefs for the Bible. Those are no longer Christian’s churches they are something else. Worshipping a false god and Bible. True Christianity is never post.

The youth in this country is not as lost as you believe.

My youth sports team prays before every match they did this without me asking. My daughter and her church friends regularly volunteer and that is a new trend among her friends at school community outreach. They want to do it.

There are periods in America were we stray from god and often we snap back hard. 9/11 snapped us back. Obama era progressives snapped us back. Now Joe Biden and the TG movement is snapping us back again.

We live in a post progressive nation were we are seeing the steady ousting of the immoral and inhumane. Disney movies that once enthralled our children are now being shunned. There will be a reckoning. But I do not for one second believe Christianity is declining or we as a nation are stepping past Christ.

Jack DeSantis
May 23

Thank You Eric you are in the position you are supposed to be at this time in history

