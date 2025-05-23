Y’all, let me just share a weird story here with you.

I’ve written a piece at World Magazine about the occult practices Donald Trump’s surgeon general nominee has engaged in and how she has repackaged occult paganism with medical jargon to sell it. Given my day yesterday, I’m writing this before bed and, if you go to World Magazine right now, you should be able to find it. We’ll put a link in the Show Notes.

Anyway, just as I’m getting to the explicitly occult stuff, my show goes off the air. The hardware used to connect my microphone broke. The backup failed. The computer failed. The connection to the satellite failed. The whole thing went down along with all the fail safes. So weird.

But, I did get the monologue on video, just not over the airwaves.

Oddly, the DropBox connection also went down. But I had it saved to my hard drive.

So, I guess this is the monologue the spirits of the age did not want you to hear. But you should. And go to World Magazine.