Y’all, let me just share a weird story here with you.
I’ve written a piece at World Magazine about the occult practices Donald Trump’s surgeon general nominee has engaged in and how she has repackaged occult paganism with medical jargon to sell it. Given my day yesterday, I’m writing this before bed and, if you go to World Magazine right now, you should be able to find it. We’ll put a link in the Show Notes.
Anyway, just as I’m getting to the explicitly occult stuff, my show goes off the air. The hardware used to connect my microphone broke. The backup failed. The computer failed. The connection to the satellite failed. The whole thing went down along with all the fail safes. So weird.
But, I did get the monologue on video, just not over the airwaves.
Oddly, the DropBox connection also went down. But I had it saved to my hard drive.
So, I guess this is the monologue the spirits of the age did not want you to hear. But you should. And go to World Magazine.
I wholeheartedly disagree with your statements on that we are living in a post Christian nation. There is no such thing. Christ is eternal and will always be. There is no post anything.
I also think you’re wrong in this thought in the decline of Christianity. The churches that have turned to gay marriage or adding the progressive ideology of homosexuality to their canonical beliefs for the Bible. Those are no longer Christian’s churches they are something else. Worshipping a false god and Bible. True Christianity is never post.
The youth in this country is not as lost as you believe.
My youth sports team prays before every match they did this without me asking. My daughter and her church friends regularly volunteer and that is a new trend among her friends at school community outreach. They want to do it.
There are periods in America were we stray from god and often we snap back hard. 9/11 snapped us back. Obama era progressives snapped us back. Now Joe Biden and the TG movement is snapping us back again.
We live in a post progressive nation were we are seeing the steady ousting of the immoral and inhumane. Disney movies that once enthralled our children are now being shunned. There will be a reckoning. But I do not for one second believe Christianity is declining or we as a nation are stepping past Christ.
Thank You Eric you are in the position you are supposed to be at this time in history