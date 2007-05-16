I once heard Margaret Thatcher say that should anyone in politics every tell you to think outside the box, fire them immediately. I've always thought that was sound advice. Her point was that there are few new ideas, but many old ideas needing to be remembered or rethought.

That's what I think of with this logo. It's new â€” Web 2.0 without the pastels â€” and very clean, but it's not something unheard of. There is some traditional anchorage in it. (You all know my love of logos and campaign signs) And it's all compliments of the Stoneridge Group, the best damn mail house/design shop in Georgia. Thanks very much guys. I love the colors and I love the look.