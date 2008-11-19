The DSCC is rallying support for Jim Martin by making false trumped up claims about how and why Sen. Saxby Chambliss ousted then-Sen. Max Cleland. Below is a list of some of their more egregious claims â€“ mind you the DSCC is not the only group propagating false claims in a desperate attempt to unseat Sen. Chambliss. Â Here and now, I challenge you to watch the campaign ad in question and decided for yourself if the below claims are true or blatant lies.

Max Cleland Email from 10/23/08Â

In 2002, Saxby Chambliss won his Senate seat in the final days by putting my picture next to Osama bin Laden and lying about me.Â It was despicable, but it worked.

Â J.B Poersch Email from 10/18/08

I have never forgotten Saxby Chambliss' revolting and repulsive hit piece equating Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein to triple-amputee war hero Max Cleland in 2002.

We cannot forget that Chambliss has a sordid history of ugly, nasty personal attacks.

Max Cleland Email from 8/13/08

Our opponents put my picture next to Osama bin Laden and said I wouldn't keep America safe.

J.B Poersch Email from 2/11/08

Remember, incumbent Senator Max Cleland was a decorated war hero - a triple amputee - and here were Georgia Republicans smearing his patriotism and equating him with Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden.

Is there even a shred of truth in any of these claims? Not a one. But, there are two lines from these same fundraising emails (not included above) that are true; only they apply to Democrats not Saxby Chambliss and the Republicans: Â

The disgusting lies and the dirty tricks are just around the corner.

I'm not going to take their smears or their lies anymore.Â Neither should you.

Â If you want to offset their lies and smears Democrats are using to prop up Martin in the run-off campaign, please go to www.saxby.org and/or www.nrsc.org to donate and learn the truth.

I've given $500.00. What will you give?