It is a very, very old joke among Republicans. When a Republican is in the White House, the media does stories seemingly every day on the numbers of homeless in America. Oh, the damn Republican President -- starving children and forcing families to burn down their houses to stay warm. The horror!

Well, the AP picks it up from there.

I always say that as far as the Democrats and media are concerned, when a Dem is in the White House social security needs saving and the homeless all have homes.

When a Republican resides at 1600 Penn. Ave, NW, social security is suddenly solvent and the homeless have flooded the streets.