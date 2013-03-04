The One Day a Year Congressmen Can Chew My Ear
Yes, believe it or not, one day a year I consent to make myself available to Republicans in congress without a bodyguard. It’s that time again â€” the congressional reception our parent company, Eagle Publishing, Inc., holds each year. Just a rem..
Yes, believe it or not, one day a year I consent to make myself available to Republicans in congress without a bodyguard. It’s that time again â€” the congressional reception our parent company, Eagle Publishing, Inc., holds each year. Just a reminder to members of Congress and their staff that tomorrow night at the fine offices of Eagle Publishing, Inc. at 1 Massachusetts Avenue, we | Read More »