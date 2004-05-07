I never really cared for the show that much. WaPo has the summation:

With the predictable excess of hugs, kisses and warm fuzzy moments, "Friends" finished its 10-year run on NBC last night and, some industry observers think, ended the era of the Almighty Sitcom as well. NBC aired the final hour-long episode of the series about six Manhattan yuppies, preceded by an hour's worth of clips from the show's long run.

I agree very much with Jonah Goldberg -- the way that show treated parenthood is disgusting. I always laughed when I saw and episode and sometimes do watch a rerun, but I could never really get into Friends. I have my own.