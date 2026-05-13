The ceasefire with Iran is a fiction. While diplomats shuffle papers and President Trump declares the truce “on massive life support,” Tehran is doing what it has always done: buying time, rebuilding, and waiting for America’s resolve to crack. The intelligence is unambiguous, the strategic picture is grim, and the conclusion — for anyone willing to look squarely at the evidence — is that there is no negotiated exit from this conflict that does not end in Iran’s permanent strategic defeat.

Start with the bunkers.

U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran is rapidly restoring missile bunkers and launch sites bombarded by the U.S. and Israel, raising serious questions about Washington’s claims of weakening Tehran’s military capabilities. This is not a minor setback for American war aims — it is an indictment of the entire theory that airstrikes alone can defang the Islamic Republic. According to U.S. intelligence reports, Iran has been able to dig out the bombed entrances and return the sites to full operation hours after an attack. A recent CNN investigation found that while 77 percent of visible tunnel entrances had been hit, activity at those sites resumed quickly.

The Pentagon struck 11,000 targets in Iran over five weeks. Eleven thousand. And yet U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that half of Iran’s missile launchers remain intact, and thousands of one-way attack drones are still in the country’s arsenal. One U.S. official put it bluntly, saying, “They are still very much poised to wreak absolute havoc throughout the entire region.” Iran has not been defanged. It has been inconvenienced.

Part of the reason is what Tehran has built underground. One missile city, outside the central Iranian city of Yazd, extends more than 1,500 feet into a mountain consisting of a type of granite that can withstand crushing pressures. Airstrikes target entrances and ventilation shafts — but they cannot reliably kill what lies beneath. Meanwhile, Iran has been using bulldozers to dig out missile launchers buried in underground bunkers and returning them to service with remarkable speed. The bunkers are not a vulnerability. They are a strategy.

Now factor in what Russia and China are doing behind the scenes.

Experts say battlefield evidence points to a far more interconnected war effort, reflecting deepening partnerships that have helped Iran replenish its military, improve targeting, and blunt Western operations during the conflict. This is not a conventional patron-client relationship. The Russia-Iran relationship has evolved far beyond the simple purchase of hardware — it is also based on learning and sharing data. Russia has reportedly provided Iran with satellite imagery and damage assessments, enabling Tehran to constantly calibrate and improve its strikes against U.S. and regional targets. The signatures of Russian drone swarm tactics, refined on Ukrainian battlefields, have now surfaced in Iranian operations.

Beijing’s contribution is equally dangerous. U.S. intelligence and defense analysis indicate China is supplying drone components and industrial materials used to sustain and expand Iran’s drone production, including engines, batteries, and electronic systems. More alarming still: a Chinese company used AI to analyze satellite imagery of U.S. assets at Prince Sultan Air Base in Riyadh just days before a devastating Iranian attack. China is not a bystander. It is a co-belligerent hiding behind plausible deniability, testing its systems and tactics against American forces at minimal cost to itself.

Defense analysts have called it a “factory versus factory” war, with Iran and its backers producing inexpensive precision weapons that are designed to exhaust the expensive, sophisticated systems the U.S. and its Gulf partners rely upon. The cost asymmetry is real and deepening.

Then there is Pakistan — supposed neutral, supposed mediator.

As Pakistan positioned itself as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington, it quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes, according to U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. Among the aircraft reportedly sent to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft. A country cannot simultaneously broker peace and harbor the air assets of one combatant. That Pakistan has done so — while Beijing publicly celebrates Islamabad’s “mediator” role — tells you everything about the actual alignment of interests at play.

What does Iran want in return for peace? According to its own state broadcaster, the terms include U.S. war reparations, recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and the complete removal of American sanctions. In other words, Tehran is demanding that the United States pay for the privilege of losing. That is not a peace proposal. It is a victory lap dressed up in diplomatic language.

The hard truth is that every pause in pressure is a gift to Iran’s reconstitution effort. Every round of inconclusive talks is a window for Moscow to deliver more targeting data, for Beijing to ship more drone components, and for Islamabad to quietly expand the protection it offers Iranian assets. The ceasefire has not stopped the war — it has merely slowed one side of it.

There is no comfortable middle ground. Either Iran’s missile and drone capacity is permanently broken, its regime stripped of the will and ability to threaten the region, its nuclear program ended, or the conflict resumes on terms progressively more favorable to Tehran. History offers no examples of a determined, externally supported adversary that chose permanent restraint because its enemy stopped pressing. Iran will rebuild. It is rebuilding now, today, while negotiations go nowhere.

The only way out of this conflict is through it — to a decisive conclusion. Anything less is simply a longer road to the same fight, but with growing numbers of Americans dead, the longer we wait.