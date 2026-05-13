Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4h

It is getting close to too late. Ever believing that Iran would be reasonable and agree to anything is the biggest error in judgement that could happen.

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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
4h

Trump right now seems to be guilty of a dereliction of duty. His delay and mouth act is getting tiresome. I agree the only way out is through, but seems Trump is suddenly running scared after he talked big and kicked the hornets nest. He needs to get it together asap and not a bunch of nonsense for show in China. Come on Donald!

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