What is most probable in 2016 and more obvious each day is that with Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, Hillary Clinton will be the next president of the United States. There is too much on the line for us to let that happen. The Supreme Court decisions in the past two weeks prove it. But to stop Hillary Clinton from becoming President, Republicans must stop Donald Trump from becoming the Republican nominee. Trump as the nominee makes it vastly more likely that Hillary Clinton will become president.

No amount of calls for rallying to Trump's banner will help him. The Republican Party is already the smaller of the two major political parties. Even if all the Republicans who oppose him — myself included —should suddenly support him, it would not be enough. His negatives are over 70 percent. He hovers around 30 percent in the polls. His fundraising is anemic. He is prone to gaffes of extraordinary size. He has no campaign apparatus to turn people out in November and his campaign surrogates have no compelling message to convert the undecided to supporters.

In the past 24 public opinion polls, Trump has lost all but one. For those who say variants of, "everybody said he'd lose in the primaries and look what happened," they should be reminded that those of us, myself included, who did say that chose to ignore the polling in the primaries. The polling was right in the primaries. The polling is right headed into the general election as well.

Updated: Fri Jul 01, 2016