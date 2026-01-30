Judge Patrick Schiltz, the highly respected Chief Judge of the Federal District Court of Minnesota, is demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Chief Todd Lyons show up in court and answer questions about the deportation policies of the Trump Administration. He is threatening to hold Lyons in contempt.

Why?

The Trump Administration rounded up a bunch of people who the judge claims have sat in detention facilities and not been processed either for deportation or release. Some, according to the judge, appear to be lawfully in the United States.

Immigration agents have been unresponsive to various court requests and even litigation demands.

I’ve made some inquiries, and here is what I know.

Todd Lyons is the head of ICE. As you will recall, Kristi Noem sidelined Lyons because, among other reasons, Lyons did not want to engage in mass roundups but preferred a more targeted approach. Noem elevated Gregory Bovino above even Bovino’s boss in the Border Patrol to do the very public mass roundups. That is not Border Patrol’s job, and that is not Bovino’s job. But he did it.

Bovino and Noem favored going to Home Depot, Target, and other major shopping centers, rounding up pretty much anyone who was Hispanic, and sorting through to find illegal aliens.

Even among the illegal aliens found, some did not have deportation orders. Many were not processed. They were all put in detention facilities, then never processed. Some were able to get lawyers who filed Habeas Corpus petitions. Herein lies the problem.

Who is actually responsible? That would be Todd Lyons, the man Kristi Noem not only sidelined, but just this past week had her Department of Homeland Security General Counsel send a directive to Lyons’ employees telling them to ignore a memo from Lyons that reminded the employees they reported to him. Noem did this after the President re-empowered Lyons.

Lyons is now forced to go to court in Minnesota to be held accountable for all the people Bovino rounded up and never processed for deportation. Noem really wants Lyons, a career immigration officer who has not only served the United States faithfully, but who has been a long-time advocate for deportations, to take the fall so she can take the credit for deportations.

Lyons is by the book, like Tom Homan. They understood something Noem and Bovino did not.

There are only a limited number of immigration judges and federal judges. If you do mass roundups of people who have been processed for deportation and people who could be, but have not been processed, you risk overwhelming the system. That is what has happened with Noem and Bovino’s plan in Minnesota.

Frankly, you may not like it, but the laws of the United States apply to all those inside the United States, whether legal or illegal. Bovino rounded up the illegal aliens, but never had a deportation plan for those not processed. Those people are now petitioning to get out of detention, and many of them will.

Why? The United States is a nation of laws, not men. Homan and Lyons insisted the law needed to be followed. Noem and Bovino insisted they needed to meet Stephen Miller’s quota for deportations. The law and process of the law have conflicted with Stephen Miller’s demands. Now, the law will win, and Lyons will be dragged before a judge who is considering holding him in contempt because neither Noem nor Bovino have cared to respond to repeated demands by the federal court.

This has become a clown show, and the public roundups of illegal aliens and the fallout therefrom risk sabotaging President Trump’s deportation goals. That is not Todd Lyons’ fault, but he will get the blame.

If we are really serious about the mass deportations of illegal aliens, we must also follow the law and proper procedure. If we demand Democrats respect federal law, our side must respect federal law. If we want Democrats to follow the procedures related to immigration, we need to as well.