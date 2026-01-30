Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Unaffiliated
2h

Miller, Noem and Bovino should all be notified of their opportunity to pursue other careers, but they won’t. At least Trump made changes, but sounds like he needs to do more. Miller likes the power and Noem likes the attention. In the end the buck stops with Trump. Sink or swim it’s on him.

Allen Scott
34m

There is an easy answer for the question, "Why is our nation "off the rails"? The easy answer is "total depravity." Total depravity does not claim that man is as bad as man can be. Total depravity claims that man is as bad off as man can be. One cannot be worse off than being dead in sins and trespasses, for that which is dead is incapable of life. There is only one Life Giver - the One that breathed His breath into the first man so that he became a living soul. But when man chose to listen to the serpent rather than the Saviour, he chose to be dead to God rather than to live for God. This is Christianity 101, and if flies in the face of the secular humanism that rules the United States. Where secular humanism reigns, there is no fear of God; but there is fear. There is the fear of man. The fear of man is a huge problem, especially in judges. Moses realized this when he appointed judges; thus, he warned them, "You shall not fear man, for the judgment is God's." Conservatives and progressives alike do not know that the judgment is God's; and it should come as no surprise. Most of them have been unwittingly indoctrinated in secular humanism. In 1973, the secular humanist defined themselves in Humanist Manifest II, and it that manifesto, they made this defining statement: "But we can find no divine purpose or providence for the human species. While there is much we do not know, humans are responsible for what we are or will become. No deity will save us; we must save ourselves." So, here we are thinking that Donald Trump can save us. Here we are thinking that progressive ideology can save us. There is one telling admission made in Humanist Manifesto II. By saying, "we must save ourselves," the humanists have admitted that we need saving. Oh that we would turn to the Saviour to let Him do what only He can do. Oh that we would turn to Him who authoritatively stated, "I am the way, the truth, and the life." Only then can that which is dead find life. Only then can that which needs saving be saved.

