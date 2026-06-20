Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
5h

By your fruits shall they know you.

This column should be preached from a few pulpits in this nation.

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James Lehman's avatar
James Lehman
5h

Extremely good piece and glad you made it home safely

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