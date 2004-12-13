With a hat tip to Jim Geraghty, Michael Moore has gone to war against the Democratic Leadership Council, the group that wants the Dems to not give in to the left side.

Moore writes

Whatâ€™s worse is to watch the pathetic sight of the DLC (the conservative, pro-corporate group of Democrats) apologizing for being Democrats and promising to â€œpurgeâ€ the party of the likes of, well, all of US! Their comments are so hilarious and really not even worth recognizing but the media is paying so much attention to them, I thought it might be worth doing a little reality check.

The most people the DLC is able to get out to an event of theirs is about 200 at their annual dinner (where you have to pay thousands of dollars to get in).

Contrast this with the following:

*Total members of Move On: More than 2,000,000 *Total Attendance at Vote for Change Concerts: An estimated 280,000 *Total Union Members in U.S.: Around 16,000,000 *Total Number of People Who Have Seen â€œFahrenheit 9/11â€: Over 50 million *Total number of you reading this: Perhaps 10 million or more Moore goes on to say that the days of moving the Democrats to the right are over and that the country is shifting left. In throwing out these numbers, Moore might want to consider these numbers:

Total Gross for Fahrenheit 9/11: $119,194,771.00

Total Gross for The Passion of the Christ: $370,274,604.00

In fact, TPTC has grossed more than all of Michael Moore's films combined.