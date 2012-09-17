The Paul Ryan Factor: Barack Obama Campaign Subtly Admits Wisconsin is in Play
Barack Obama suddenly feels the need to go to Wisconsin to campaign. But look how subtly they are admitting the state is in play. If you go to BarackObama.com and look on the front page you will find no mention of it. To find it, you have to go here. I...
Barack Obama suddenly feels the need to go to Wisconsin to campaign. But look how subtly they are admitting the state is in play. If you go to BarackObama.com and look on the front page you will find no mention of it. To find it, you have to go here. It’s very subtle and under the radar and it might not have made as much | Read More »