I know there are a lot of conservatives and free market types who oppose the Pentagon's plan to ban contracts from France, Germany, and other countries that didn't support the war effort.

It is valid to say that the plan will decrease competition and drive up prices. That's very true.

At the same time, the money spent to rebuild Iraq will go to businesses in countries that supported and spent money on the war effort. In turn, that money will be recouped in taxes by the war governments and placed into the economies of those countries by the contractors buying supplies to rebuild.

I think the route the money will take and the general boycott of the Frogs fully justifies the Pentagon's plan.