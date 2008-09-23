I'll be voting to accept the contract with the Department of Transportation on the Pleasant Hill mitigation related to the I-16/I-75 construction.

For all the people in opposition, I hear you. I understand your position. But here's the rub: the plan is going forward whether we like it or not. I know there are some who suggest otherwise, but the Feds and State have made it clear -- Alternative 7 will be built.

So we can either work with them on the mitigation or not. If we don't, Pleasant Hill gets torn up with no improvements.