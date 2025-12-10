Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
6h

The Lake Oconee area loss is huge (to put it in Trump’s terms). That is a deep red and wealthy area. Whatever is going on with Trump it’s not good. I know he’s no conservative, but he’s gone full take the money and run, call people names, take no responsibility, arrest Gloria and Juan’s DACA children and cow tow to Xi and Putin all in a very fast span.

Now at 55, every single time the Republicans are given a chance to fix or improve what’s broken in America in my lifetime they blow it - just poor and weak federal leadership. Bottoms better not win GA because old man “I’m the best” is acting like an incompetent, selfish narcissist… No one cares about his stupid coliseum praise me speeches, but everyone does care about their pocketbook and results and not having China run the world. Very pathetic Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
6h

Brilliantly said. All sad but true. Trump's capitulation is grotesque. (And I say that as a MAGA Republican.) Congress should aggressively try to block it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture