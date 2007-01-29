The Politico is a new political news organization and they have a website up. I'll be quoted in Tuesday's edition, which you can read here.

"I really feel strongly that if the slate is what we have now, then we're not going to win in 2008," added Erick Erickson, the founder of the influential blog, RedState. Erickson, who recently posted an entry about the GOP contenders titled "They All Suck," said in an interview that he's "not sure if there is a Republican out there who can win" the general election next year.