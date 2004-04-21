Here are some good points from John, over at Real Clear Politics:

What many partisan Democrats and political observers in the media still don't quite understand is that the more the political conversation is about Iraq, al Qaeda, bin Laden, terrorism, 9/11, etc....the more it helps President Bush and the Republicans.

When the Richard Clarke/ September 11 Commission news cycle failed to take down the President's numbers, the press turned their attention to the chaos in Iraq and suggested that that was where the President was really vulnerable. So after all the recent bad news from Iraq it is shocking for them to see fresh new polls that actually show the President gaining support.

The pattern that is beginning to emerge is the press is simply incapable of accurately handicapping this race because they have an inherent, ideological opposition to President Bush and his approach to the War on Terror that is completely out of whack with the majority of the American people.