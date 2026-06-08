Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
1hEdited

You "refuse to believe that of him," Erick? Really? After all we have seen of him so far, and then his temper tantrum on Meet the Press yesterday about the "stolen election." Whatever it is that is wrong with Trump, it is not a small thing -- and it cannot be ignored. This guy needs to be politically neutered before it is too late. Since we cannot elect Republicans that will put America over their loyalty to Trump, do we need to defer to the Dems for the next two years?

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Kern's avatar
Kern
40m

Trump lost me when he insisted that Israel stand down while being attacked by Hezbollah. Now they are being attacked by Iran directly. His response is to insist that a deal will soon be signed giving him exactly what he wants simply because he is The Donald.

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