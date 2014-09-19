The Power of Changed Minds for 09/19/2014
Should any Republican step to any microphone and announce he has changed his mind on global warming, the press will hail him as a hero. He has taken new evidence, processed it, and changed his mind. Should any Republican do the same on gay marriage, t...
Should any Republican step to any microphone and announce he has changed his mind on global warming, the press will hail him as a hero. He has taken new evidence, processed it, and changed his mind. Should any Republican do the same on gay marriage, tax increases or a host of other matters, the same will happen.
The media heralds changed minds, particularly when the mind changed is to th ...
Updated: Fri Sep 19, 2014