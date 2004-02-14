I am a true and firm believer in the power of prayer. And with that, I'm asking y'all to pray for a friend of mine. He has fallen out with the Lord and has been driven into temptation and evil.

I don't want to publicize his name, but I would ask you all to pray for my friend and that God love him and protect him and deliver him from evil and temptation and that he be forgiven for those things he has done.

It is always sad to see the devil working over time to pull people from the path of rigtheousness. Witnessing the decent into evil in this past month or so has been confusing and disturbing. More disturbing is that it took so long to fully realize what was happening. I hope that delay makes it not to late.

Thanks for the prayers.