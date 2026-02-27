We have a spiritual crisis in the United States. Americans are isolated and lonely. Mental health issues are on the rise. The old gods have not faded, but crept back into society as the Christian church gets distracted and old-school paganism returns, masquerading as new age pseudoscience.

Crime may be down right now, but loud voices increasingly want to normalize deviancy. Our politicians have embraced vulgar behaviors. On the left, they have transitioned our children, and growing voices want to normalize pedophilia. The right has its own cruelties, vulgarities, and cultural abuses.

And Christians keep decrying it all, insisting the world is going to hell in a handbasket, and many Christians in politics are blaming the Left.

But it is the Right that is advancing the nomination of a dabbler in witchcraft to be Surgeon General. As I have previously written,

These are, in Casey Means’ own words, some of what she has done. “I set up a small meditation shrine in my house and prayed to photos of my ancestors asking for support on my personal journey, and wrote mantras and manifestations on small pieces of paper and tucked them around the shrine.” She also “worked with a spiritual medium who helped [her] try to connect with [her] spirit guides for support and guidance.” She “did full moon ceremonies with grounded, powerful women where [they] called in abundance and let go of what wasn’t serving [them].” She also claimed to practice the “Silva Method” which is a pagan religious practice developed by an electronics repairman who became convinced his daughter was psychic. Means also has experimented with psychedelic drugs, which more and more Christians realize is just another pathway into what Scripture refers to as the unseen realm that includes “the spiritual forces of evil” (Ephesians 6:12).

She also talked to the trees and asked them for help.

If you think we, as a people, are in a spiritual crisis and don’t see the problem with advancing someone who has dabbled in witchcraft — who won’t advocate for vaccines, but will advocate for hallucinogenics to connect you to the spirit realm — you are part of the crisis.

Self-declared Christians in Texas want to champion a serial adulterer who cheated on his wife with a married mother because they want to save Texas. Republicans in Washington want to elevate a new age pagan to Surgeon General.

Spare me concerns about the Left. This is all on the Right. You can’t fix the spiritual problems of the nation without getting your own house in order.

Yesterday, on Twitter, some rightwing pundits attacked acclaimed Christian pastor John Piper for this tweet:

People read into Piper’s tweet their own biases and agendas. He tweeted nothing about immigration or illegal immigration. His immediately preceding tweet was:

No one read more into that. But in writing “Christians know the miserable bondage we were all in,” some on the Right took it as progressive political commentary. I, being a grown-up who supports deportations and a closed border, took it as a pastor quoting God’s Holy and inerrant word.

What I find very notable is that three verses before Leviticus 19:34, God says this:

“Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the Lord your God.

(Le 19:31)

The rightwing pundits and Christian prognosticators outraged at John Piper quoting Leviticus have said nothing about President Trump nominating for Surgeon General a woman who has turned to mediums, who did seek them out to lead her to the spiritual world.

When I pointed that out, I got attacked and criticized.

Call your Senator at ( 202) 224-3121 and tell him to oppose the nomination of Casey Means as Surgeon General of the United States.

Spare me your complaints about America being in a spiritual crisis if you are unwilling to oppose a practitioner of witchcraft for Surgeon General. Again, if you will not speak out against that, you are part of the problem. Here is Casey Means in her own words: