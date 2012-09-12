The President and the Arab Fall
Oh if only Islamic radicals would riot over the HHS contraception mandate and gay marriage. If they did, the Administration would fall all over themselves to apologize. Don’t believe me? Consider yesterday’s events well chronicled by Jeff E...
Oh if only Islamic radicals would riot over the HHS contraception mandate and gay marriage. If they did, the Administration would fall all over themselves to apologize. Don’t believe me? Consider yesterday’s events well chronicled by Jeff Emanuel. A group in the United States exercised their first amendment rights, which set off rioting yet again among the religion of peace. Egyptians stormed the American Embassy, | Read More »