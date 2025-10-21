I’m tired. I got my wife home from the hospital. She’s been resting ever since. Now the dog is sick too. What a week. I was going to keep this all brief, and I will still try to because I’m tired. But here’s the President of Colombia calling for the assassination of the President of the United States.

As I mentioned on my show yesterday, the Biden Administration knew there was both internal narcoterrorist and external foreign interference in the Colombian elections that got this guy elected, but the progressives in the Biden Administration did not like the other side, which they viewed as too conservative. So they turned a blind eye to the election interference, and this guy, a friend of the narcoterrorists, got elected.

I don’t think you can interpret his remarks as anything other than a call for the assassination of the President. “Get rid of Trump” are his precise words. Given his history, background, and allegiances, we might want to direct a missile or two in his direction.