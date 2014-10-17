The boy who cried wolf eventually learned his lesson. After rallying the countryside for his amusement several times, a wolf did show up. By that time the villagers no longer believed him. The wolf ate the sheep.

For six years in Washington, D.C., in an effort to never let a crisis go to waste, President Obama has been in perpetual campaign mode, always on offense, rallying voters to his ...



Updated: Fri Oct 17, 2014



