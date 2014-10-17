The President Who Cried Wolf for 10/17/2014
The boy who cried wolf eventually learned his lesson. After rallying the countryside for his amusement several times, a wolf did show up. By that time the villagers no longer believed him. The wolf ate the sheep. For six years in Washington, D.C., in ...
The boy who cried wolf eventually learned his lesson. After rallying the countryside for his amusement several times, a wolf did show up. By that time the villagers no longer believed him. The wolf ate the sheep.
For six years in Washington, D.C., in an effort to never let a crisis go to waste, President Obama has been in perpetual campaign mode, always on offense, rallying voters to his ...
Updated: Fri Oct 17, 2014