Gotta confess I’m tired today. I did two radio shows yesterday and have already hit the ground running today with multiple radio interviews and more to come. With Charlie and Philip out, I’ll put more effort into the Show Notes later.
For now, I just want to note that yesterday was Thomas Sowell’s birthday and it is travesty he has not gotten the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
I think it is time and hope President Trump might consider it.
I’ll be back in your inbox around noon after I’ve got my show prep sorted.
Also, as of today, all corporations and baseball teams are back to being heterosexual and the rainbow flag logos have gone away.
Erick
You need to get some rest, Erick! Thanks for the F1 movie recommendation. I saw it yesterday and it was indeed an awesome film, and perfect for IMAX. Hope they gave you some $ for the plug! And, yes, TS does deserve the Medal of Freedom.
Thomas Sowell is a tremendous thinker and should receive the metal. Hopefully, President Trump will address this though he is a bit busy at the moment.
Thomas Sowell's and Walter Williams' conversations on the Rush Limbaugh show were enlightening and priceless. It was a sad day when we lost Walter.