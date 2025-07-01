Gotta confess I’m tired today. I did two radio shows yesterday and have already hit the ground running today with multiple radio interviews and more to come. With Charlie and Philip out, I’ll put more effort into the Show Notes later.

For now, I just want to note that yesterday was Thomas Sowell’s birthday and it is travesty he has not gotten the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

I think it is time and hope President Trump might consider it.

I’ll be back in your inbox around noon after I’ve got my show prep sorted.

Also, as of today, all corporations and baseball teams are back to being heterosexual and the rainbow flag logos have gone away.

Erick