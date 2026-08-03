Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Steve Souther's avatar
Steve Souther
14h

Republicans have the same problem as the Democrats: quality of the candidates. Is that reflective of society or the system or both. For example, to run for mayor will cost $100’s of thousands and be subjected to all the crap of running. Higher office cost more. Decent people don’t want anything to do with it which leaves what we have that run. I for one am sick of all of them. I know this is a negative post and I am usually optimistic person but maybe I’m just getting old and tired but neither side has anything to brag about.

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Jim Schroeder's avatar
Jim Schroeder
14h

You are right about the president and Iran. He needs to give Israel his ok and then support them as they get rid of the regime in Iran.

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