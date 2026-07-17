Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Lawrence's avatar
Mark Lawrence
2h

Thank you for the balanced review of the speech! I also was happy he kept focus and didn’t re-litigate 2020, that’s all we’d hear about.

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Judy Foss's avatar
Judy Foss
2h

Why is the American public expected to commit dollars to celebrate Trump’s birthday (which was in early June) and how can we be expected to understand why we are paying millions (billions) of dollars, while he is receiving billions and using his ‘perceived position’ to fill his personal accounts (totally with multiple conflicting interests) using his position obstruct justice and feed his narcissistic ego? Why is no one willing to call a spade a spade?

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