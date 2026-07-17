First, ABC, CBS, and NBC did not air Joe Biden’s campaign speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Despite it being billed as a speech by the President to the American people, the broadcast networks ignored it because they knew it would be a partisan speech. So pause the outrage on the big three not carrying last night’s speech.

Second, I advertise for a company called Incogni. This is not an ad. It is relevant to what the President said. You can sign up at Incogni.com/Erick and save 60%. Incogni exists to have your information deleted from data brokers online. They make up a multi-billion-dollar business where they compile all your information and sell it. That includes your voter files, which are readily available from the various secretaries of state. If you’re concerned about China or others having your information, Incogni gets the data brokers to delete your data before China and scammers can buy it.

But that’s the thing. The information the President says China got is information readily available from Secretaries of State and various online data brokers. If you are interested in elections, you too can get the voter files of individual Americans across the nation. You don’t have to hack the files; you can just get them. Also, the President should sanction China instead of saying how nice President Xi is. Making this public case against China requires punishment against China if you are going to call this all out.

The larger issue is the smarter issue. The President is right to point out how Democrat states do not regularly clean their voter rolls. Illegal aliens and others do make it into registered voter files, but we lack evidence that most of them have actually voted. 270,000 aliens registered to vote is just wrong. They should not be in the registered voter file at all. Likewise, California takes too long to count the vote, and California does deserve to be shamed.

Additionally, if some conspired to keep intelligence from the Presidential Daily Briefing, those individuals do need to be found and fired. That being said, this voter file information is publicly available. I can go buy your file and find out your name, address, birthdate, which party you vote for, which primaries you have and have not voted in, and which general elections you have voted in. The analysts might have decided it was not necessary since anyone can buy those files, or they did not think the intelligence was credible enough to waste the President’s time. Curation is a process within the presidential daily briefing. They don’t give the President everything if some things are not substantive or credible.

Finally, I appreciate the President not trying to relitigate 2020 and making this about him. Making it about voter integrity and your vote was smart.

One more time with gusto: the President called out the People’s Republic of China. He claims they attempted to interfere in the election. So what is the President going to do about it, and how many of the claims will be substantiated, and how many documents will be revealed?

The President should not publicly call out China unless he is willing to escalate against them. He should do that.