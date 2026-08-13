When it snows in New York City, we are nationally treated to more coverage than a hurricane in Louisiana.

When you listen to the national news, they focus on “back to school” around Labor Day, though most of the country starts at the beginning of August.

In the present age, the press cares most about the press. They cover New York and DC as if those places are reflective of America. They focus on “back to school” when they go back to school, not when most Americans send their kids back to school.

At this point, more Americans like syphilis than the American press corps. If you ask an average American if they’d rather their kid grow up to be a transvestite HIV+ positive prostitute on the streets of Los Angeles or a journalist, most Americans would prefer the former for their kids.

And today, we are on day three or four of press outrage over the Secret Service prioritizing protection of the President of the United States over others onboard Air Force One.

The job of the Secret Service is to protect the President of the United States. Everyone else, including the President’s family, is expendable.

The President boarded the old Air Force One and, it should be remembered, the story about the new Qatari based Air Force One and concerns about Iran had already hit the wires before the President got on the old Air Force One.

The Secret Service surreptitiously removed him from the plane and everyone else flew home thinking the President was on the plane.

The President was moved to a 757 that did not have the defensive systems the old Air Force One has. When the President said he was placed on a more vulnerable plane, he was telling the truth. Had the ruse not worked, he’d be a sitting duck.

Folks, I’d defend this move if it were any other President, regardless of party. And I know, had it been Biden or Obama, a lot of Republicans would be as outraged as Democrats are.

What I find inexcusable is the press corps whining about all of this. Again, the vulnerabilities and threats from Iran were reported before this plan had been hatched. I honestly do not trust the press corps would have kept it a secret had they been briefed. A lot of them want this President dead.

Just watch MS Now’s coverage of the Butler, PA assassination attempt if you don’t believe me.

Additionally, had the White House arranged other plans for press departures from Turkey, it would have tipped off the Iranians. The only way to get the President safely out of Turkey was to do what happened.

The press needs to put their big boy pants on and recognize the Secret Service pulled off a remarkable feat and kept the President safe. They go into war zones with the President. They’re now traveling with a guy with a bounty on his head. They assume the risk. Whining about it now reminds Americans why they hate the insufferably arrogant press corps.

I dare say many Americans, hearing all this, will be sad the Iranians didn’t actually target the plane on which the press corps rode.

The questions the press should be asking are not the self-serving questions about why the press and cabinet members and others were sitting ducks for Iran, but why the President of the United States continues to pull his punches against a nation that plotted to kill both his daughter and him.

The outrage should not be directed at the President for his departure from Turkey, but for his refusal to end a regime that has repeatedly tried to end him.

The American press corps hears all this and smugly thinks that they must be doing their job right because so many Americans hate them. Instead, they should realize the hatred is deserved and directly in proportion to the press making every story about themselves.

Unfortunately, an alcoholic who does not realize he needs help will not get help. And an American press corps that does not realize it needs help will not get help. Rock bottom has not yet been hit. But it is coming.