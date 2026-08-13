Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
1m

The Press: Meh. Cry more. I don't read what they write because it's all propaganda anyway. We've recognized that for a long time now. Why any GOP member worries about, coddles, or panders to the press boggles my mind knowing what we know about them.

The Plane Swap: OUTSTANDING. Well done. I wonder how they'll do it next time?

Iran: I am suspicious someone in the president's close orbit has convinced him of a political calculus we are not aware of. I hope it works. I am also hopeful what I'm reading from a few places about Karg Island (sp?) is right and we own that soon.

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John's avatar
John
5m

I'm reminded by this of General Norman Schwarzkopf's response in 1991 to a reporter asking about the timing of an impending ground attack by responding, "If I told you that, I'd have to shoot you."

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