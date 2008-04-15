It sounds like Obama is the one who is bitter. Dana Milbank, assisting in the liberal meme creation that the media loves McCain so they can then textually rape him in October, has this delightful piece that makes for fun reading today.

John McCain and Barack Obama both appeared before the nation's newspaper editors yesterday. The putative Republican presidential nominee was given a box of doughnuts and a standing ovation. The likely Democratic nominee was likened to a terrorist.

At a luncheon for the editors hosted by the Associated Press, AP Chairman Dean Singleton quizzed Obama about whether he would send more troops to Afghanistan, where "Obama bin Laden is still at large?"

"I think that was Osama bin Laden," the candidate answered.

"If I did that, I'm so sorry!" Singleton said.

"This," Obama told the editors, is "part of the exercise that I've been going through over the last 15 months."

Bitter, are we?What's so funny about this is the contrast in the two men. McCain relishes getting a box of Dunkin' Donuts as a gift. "With Sprinkles!" he said. Obama made the editors go through metal detectors to see him -- something McCain doesn't do. And instead of Dunkin' Donuts, it's wine and roses -- so much for being a man of the people. Of course, we tossed that lie last week when he echoed Karl Marx to a group of millionaire trust-funders in a ritzy section of San Francisco.

Obama can't smile when punched. His inexperience is showing. For a week he's been trying to change the message by talking about what he said. Big mistake. He's only perpetuating the story and the headlines. It makes for great press for everyone else.

The humorous bit of this is that the press, who love Obama, now realize they have to drown him with ink -- like cutting off a leg to save a body. It's the only way now, they see, to save their party. They are going to have to sacrifice Obama for the Democrats to take the White House. Their hopes for change are gone. Obama has made himself no longer viable a contender for the illusive middle class independent voters who both sides need. Already on the decline in Pennsylvania, look for North Carolina to shift too.

Hillary Clinton is smart to hang in there.