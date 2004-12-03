Obviously, much of the political talk nowadays centers on who will be the next Chair of the DNC. Howard Dean is the frontrunner, but many others including Harold Ickes are being mentioned for the post. Which got me to thinking, who would really want to be known as the captain of the the Losers. Don't project managers that lose routinely get fired on The Apprentice? Don't coaches who lose games quickly lose their jobs? I mean, it's nice to be known as a top dog, but when you're running with chihuahas....it's just not that impressive, is it?