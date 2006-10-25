At some point, I don't know when or how or why, I realized that I have become something more than I actually see myself. I can't describe it exactly.

I'm now getting over 600 emails a day -- and that's not spam. It's people wanting my advice, seeking to give input, work stuff, personal stuff. It's overwhelming.

Then there is Instant Messenger. Everybody want to chat -- to randomly send information, etc. It's awesome to get IM'd from people I've always thought were the top dogs and to get a reply from Rush to an email I sent him.

But I feel like I'm always on now. Christy and Evelyn are just a part of the mix -- not a separate focus. It's wearing me out and I'm missing the family even though they might be sitting right next to me. At least Christy keeps me grounded and Evie keeps me focused.

For a while now people have randomly called the house. They want to give me information, be a leaker of information, complain about something I've written. Luckily no death threats in a long time. But the call frequency has gone up.

At some point something's got to change.

And the icing on the cake? The realization that every one of my friends lives at least 2 hours away. I need to go to the driving range.