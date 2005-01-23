I am a monarchist. I think the royal family in Britain is worth saving. I have not commented on Prince Harry wearing a swastika. It was a dumb thing to do, but he is a kid. The nazi has been devalued because the left throws the word at everyone who is not of the left. The left, however, should be as outraged by the hammer and sickle as the swastika, but it is not.

If only Harry had worn this.

The image is from a protest in St. Petersburg, Russia. Shameful, but the left will not care. While the color scheme is modeled on the Nazi, the left supports this cause.