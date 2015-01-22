I know there are many angered by the title of this post, but the truth hurts. I cannot tell you the number of times I have been to political events where a politician kisses babies and talks Jesus so the pro-lifers in the crowd get thigh sweats and send the politician to Washington. When the politician takes up with his mistress or pays for an abortion or, as Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51% did, undermines the pro-life cause, they are just horrified.

But still they return predictable to the GOP for more abuse and disappointment.

Maybe it is time for a third party to give the GOP competition. Yesterday, the GOP threw its base under the bus. The Republicans who claim to support the pro-life movement, including Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51% who claimed she’d vote for the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act after she ensured it would not pass, need to be beaten. Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51%, in particular, must be ruined politically even if it means the pro-life community sends a pro-abortion Democrat in her place. They’ll still have improved the seat by replacing Ellmers with someone who is not a damnable liar.

In short, the pro-life movement must stop being the whores of the GOP. The Republican Leadership knows the pro-life movement is in its pocket. They have nowhere else to go. They have no one else to vote for. As much as Republicans look at black voters and tut-tut that they are being taken advantage of by a Democratic Party that knows black voters will not go anywhere, the Republicans are doing precisely the same to pro-life voters.

Yesterday, a former Director of RedState, Thomas Crown, said his goodbye here. He wrote

RedState was founded â€” waaaaaay back â€” to promote conservatives in the primary and Republicans in the general, but always, always the pro-lifers. It is now clear, to me, that this is a hopeless cause. What that says about the possibility of peacefully reforming our legalized regime of mass murder, I leave to others. In 2007, I resigned as a Director of this site, in what was once one of the harder decisions Iâ€™d made in my life. Today, I know I cannot ever again post here, because I cannot and will not support the Other Party That Protects Abortion on Demand. This is, in its own way, far harder.

He speaks for many pro-lifers I have heard from since late Wednesday night. In the twenty years I have been in politics, I have never heard so much contempt from run of the mill Republican voters. Humorously, people who have for years assailed me for beating up the GOP are now willing to throw up their hands and stay home.

Here at RedState, we would far prefer to see Mr. Crown again on our front page than see the GOP succeed while betraying our chief cause. No front page writer at RedState can be pro-abortion. After fifteen years, the events of yesterday make clear that RedState must change its policy. We will remain conservative in the primary, but now we must say we will generally be Republican in the general. There must come a time, however, when we are willing to blow up a Republican in a general election and make an example of them for betraying our first principles.

That time is now.

This site must now commit itself to defeating Republicans in general elections, even if it means a Democrat will get elected, should those Republicans betray the first principles of our party. Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Renee Ellmers

House Republican Average

See Full Scorecard51% must be first on that list. If she is not beaten in a primary, the fight must continue in the general election.

Pro-life voters must do the same. Our shared agenda will never advance if they keep serving as agents of the GOP. National Right to Life, among others, must stop working so hard to give seals of approval to the GOP and must start fighting the GOP. The pro-life cause must stop being a job protection racket for otherwise failed political consultants and must be a child protection effort willing to fight those failed political consultants and the politicians they back.

It is clear the GOP thinks the pro-life cause can be taken for granted and its voters will come home every election because of the Supreme Court, the Mexico City policy, etc. But it must be a two way street. The pro-life cause must stop acting like the Republican Party’s whore and must, instead, show New Testament grace to the world and Old Testament vengeance to politicians.

The post The Pro-Life Movement Must Stop Being Whores of the Republican Party appeared first on RedState.