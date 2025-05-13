I am increasingly frustrated at the number of people who are misconstruing the true problem with taking a 747 from Qatar. No, Qatar will not use the jet to spy on the President, as planes designated as Air Force One undergo extensive remodeling beforehand. No, the President will not be “indebted” to Qatar, however, the media will criticise every single action he takes with Qatar moving forward.

The problem is that no President of the United States should be sitting on a plane that was funded by a country that has intentionally murdered Americans abroad. Watch: